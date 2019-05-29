A 19-year-old man has died after being struck by the train between Southfield and Heathfield Railway station on Wednesday morning.

Cape Town - A man has died after he was hit by a train in Diep River. He was struck by the train between Southfield and Heathfield Railway Station on Wednesday morning.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed the incident and said and illegal crossing was reported at the railway station where a person was "unfortunately" struck by a train.

"The police and emergency services were on site," Scott said.

Commuters were also urged to make their own arrangements between Southfield and Heathfield until the scene was cleared.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said an inquest docket has been opened for investigation following death of a 19-year-old male who was found fatally injured on Wednesday morning at about 07:37 between Southfield and Heathfield Railway Station.

Trains on the #CapeFlatsLineCT are delayed 60 + min due to T0507 that is faulty between Ottery and Southfield and a passenger related incident between Southfield and Heathfield . As from T0515 trains to Heathfield are cancelled between Ottery and Heathfield — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) May 29, 2019

