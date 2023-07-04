Cape Town - A man who was identified as having shot two tow truck drivers appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. An emotional accused facing a double murder charge told the magistrate he was innocent.

The 33-year-old man was identified by a witness. According to the charge sheet the accused, who can’t be named, was arrested on June 29 for the murder of Darren Lombard of BLL Towing, and Ilyaaz Petersen. Petersen was helping Lombard hook up a car involved in an accident when they were shot at. Lombard died instantly and Petersen a few day later.

The Daily Voice reports that this was the third attempt on Lombard’s life; he survived two attempts in which unknown gunmen opened fire on him while he was sitting in his tow truck. In November, Lombard put up a R50 000 reward for information after shooters pulled up next to him and fired 14 shots towards the driver’s side of his bakkie. On May 11, the pair were towing away a vehicle from an accident at the intersection of Liesbeek Parkway and the N2, in Mowbray.

The accused speaking to the magistrate at the Wynberg court, he faces murder charges after two two truck drivers were killed in Mowbray Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Mowbray police attended a complaint on Thursday, May 11. “On their arrival at the scene, near to the N2 off-ramp on Liesbeek Parkway, they found the body of an unknown male who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “A male who sustained injuries was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but succumbed as a result of the injuries sustained. A third male escaped injuries. The suspects fled the scene. This office can confirm that a 33-year-old man was arrested and detained on June 29 on charges of murder and attempted murder.

“The suspect was due to appear in court on the mentioned charges.” According to the charge sheet, the accused faces counts of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and two counts of murder. He told magistrate Goolam Bawa that he had nothing to do with the murder.