Man killed by police after trying to rob passengers on a Golden Arrow bus

Cape Town - A twenty-year-old man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly tried to rob passengers on a Golden Arrow bus on Monday and pointed a gun at them. Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the incident occurred on the corner of Eisleben and Sheffield roads in Philippi East at about 2.10pm.

She said three armed men forced their way on to the bus when it stopped to offload passengers. “The police responded immediately, at which point the deceased, who was fleeing the scene, started firing at them and they then returned fire. The alleged robber was fatally wounded in the exchange,” Dyke-Beyer said. She said the driver was suffering from shock and Gabs was arranging trauma counselling for the passengers via the police.

“The majority of the items taken were recovered after the incident,” Dyke-Beyer said. She said it was the first robbery involving passengers in many months. “We are very grateful to the police for their swift response and have handed over all footage relating to the incident.”

Police spokesperson André Traut confirmed the incident. However, he directed enquiries to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said members of the public alerted police officers patrolling in the area at the time of the incident. She said the suspects got out of the bus when they saw the police. One pointed a firearm at the police and they shot him. He died on the scene, the other two suspects fled.

“Two handbags and a cellphone were found in the deceased’s possession and he was also in possession of a firearm. Local criminal record centre processed the crime scene. Statements were obtained,” Langa said. She said the deceased was identified by his family, and a post mortem was expected to be conducted at Salt River Mortuary on Tuesday. Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn, who has been vocal about the incidents of robbery on buses belonging to Gabs, said the last time he and Gabs met they spoke about the issues involving security on buses.