Man kills former girlfriend outside her Nyanga home, then commits suicide

Cape Town - A family is struggling to come to terms with the murder of a young mother killed by her ex-boyfriend, who then committed suicide. Phelokazi Marerane, 28, was killed on Monday outside her Nyanga home.

Her former boyfriend, Baxolele Baja, had visited her and asked to get back together, but when she refused, she paid the ultimate price. Her brother, Siphosethu Fumbatha, said: “They were in a relationship and they had a child and they broke up. He moved on with a woman in Khayelitsha, with whom he moved in. “He then broke up with her and after some time he wanted to get back together with my sister.

“She said she wasn’t keen on being with him again and said he could see their child whenever he wanted to. He became persistent and she refused.” Fumbatha said on Monday that he could hear a struggle outside, but he had thought it was happening somewhere else. “He fought with her, I could hear, but it was like it happened far away.

“He managed to convince her to go somewhere so they could talk. She agreed, they didn’t even leave the yard when he strangled her, punched her and then stabbed her in the ear, and then cut her throat, she had a deep gash in the neck.” Fumbatha said people intervened when they saw what was happening. “Community members tried to stop him from decapitating my sister, and he got a chance to escape.

“He went to Philippi, and then Khayelitsha to his girlfriend. “The police asked her and she denied knowing him. “He was then traced to her home and when the police got there they found bloody clothes.

“Then, on Tuesday, people went looking for him, and we heard that he had committed suicide.” Baxolele Baja Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the suspect was found dead. “Be advised that on Monday at about 3am, a 28-year-old female was stabbed several times and injured at Nyanga Hostels.

“She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died due to injuries sustained. “A murder case was opened for investigation at Nyanga SAPS. “The investigating officer followed up several leads. The alleged person of interest was found deceased on Tuesday in Marcus Garvey.