On July 18 and July 20, the public are invited to spend their 67 minutes at the AWS in Philippi from 10am to 1pm.
All pet owners and animal-conscious individuals will be able to make a difference in the lives of animals which have suffered from various types of trauma.
Allan Perrins, the resource development and communications officer at AWS, said: “Our priority is animals, but we always take a holistic approach and care about people and their pets. The well-being and welfare of the owner at the other end of the leash is as important to us as the pet being taken for a stroll. Animals cohabit our environment and form an integral part of our lives. Animals give without any expectation of receiving. They have the ability to teach us some very valuable life lessons.”
Perrins said AWS wants to encourage the public to become immersed in what the organisation does and how it does it.
It does not use external fundraising or marketing agencies to raise funds, he added. It receives no funding from the government or the City of Cape Town and are entirely dependent on the generosity of the public.
Primary expenses mainly go towards medication and vehicle-operating costs. Hospitals account for approximately 35% of all expenditure.
* For more information, email: [email protected]@Sukainaish
Cape Argus