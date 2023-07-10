Manenberg boy, 8, shot in the head in alleged gang-related violence

Cape Town - The Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) has condemned the latest shooting, of an 8-year-old child.
The boy was in Towerkop Road when he was struck in the head yesterday. He was rushed to hospital.
CPF chairperson Vernon Visagie said: “It is demoralising that a shooting of a child is easily forgotten. The last child who was shot was in February, and people forgot about him. It is sad that we even say the last child, it shouldn’t be like that. We strongly condemn the shooting of a child; this is getting out of hand.
“I can’t wrap my brains around the shooting of children. They say the children are caught in the crossfire, but to shoot a child in the head is unacceptable and people are getting away with doing that.”
Visagie told the Cape Argus the shootings were about gang members jumping ship.
“That is the basis of the flare of this violence, and innocent people are struck by bullets which aren’t meant for them. We have a plan though, on July 23, on a Sunday, we are going to have a big march where we are going to involve all stakeholders.
“We want to say enough with the gang shootings, and we call on all community members and safety structures to come out in numbers to support us.”
Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Manenberg SAPS had opened an attempted murder case after an incident in Towerkop Road, Manenberg, on Sunday at about 12.30pm.
“An 8-year old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The circumstances are unknown at this stage and form part of the investigation. The child was rushed to the Red Cross Hospital for an emergency procedure.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.