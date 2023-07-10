Manenberg boy, 8, shot in the head in alleged gang-related violence

The boy was in Towerkop Road when he was struck in the head yesterday. He was rushed to hospital.

CPF chairperson Vernon Visagie said: “It is demoralising that a shooting of a child is easily forgotten. The last child who was shot was in February, and people forgot about him. It is sad that we even say the last child, it shouldn’t be like that. We strongly condemn the shooting of a child; this is getting out of hand.

“I can’t wrap my brains around the shooting of children. They say the children are caught in the crossfire, but to shoot a child in the head is unacceptable and people are getting away with doing that.”

Visagie told the Cape Argus the shootings were about gang members jumping ship.