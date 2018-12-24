ER24 paramedics were called to Lagoon Beach in Milnerton for a suspected drowning incident. A boy, 14, disappeared while swimming with a friend. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute has offered its condolences after a 52-year-old man died when a boat carrying five people capsized near the Kommetjie Lighthouse, Soetwater, on Sunday. The man, from Manenberg, was on the boat with his two sons, 18 and 20, and two other young men, 18 and 25, from Parow, said NSRI Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper.

"At 1.25pm on Sunday, the City of Cape Town water rescue network was activated by City law enforcement officers reporting a rigid-inflatable boat capsized near the Kommetjie lighthouse, Soetwater, with five male crew on board.

"Four males had made it safely to shore but two of the young men returned to the water to rescue one man who was missing in the surf, and they were able to recover the man.

"NSRI Kommetjie duty crew, CMR (Cape Medical Response), Western Cape Health EMS and marine law enforcement officers responded to join law enforcement officers already on the scene.

"CPR efforts were conducted on a 52-year-old man from Manenberg, but sadly he was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.

"His two sons, aged 18 and 20, from Manenberg, were treated for injuries and two males, 18 and 25, from Parow, were treated for injuries.

"All four survivors were transported to hospital by ambulance in stable conditions for further treatment and all are expected to recover," Klopper added.

"The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Service, and police have opened an inquest docket."

In another drowning, a 14-year-old boy from Parow was still missing after disappearing while swimming at a Milnerton beach on Saturday evening, the NSRI said.

The City water rescue network was activated at 6.30pm by law enforcement, who were on the scene, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

"It appears that the teenager and a 16-year-old male friend were swimming in the surf when the teenager went missing in the surf after a wave washed over them and he failed to resurface. His friend raised the alarm. Police have opened an investigation."

Law enforcement and a Cape Town fire and rescue services dive unit were assisting the police and a police dive unit in an ongoing search, Lambinon said.

In Port Elizabeth, a father and his young son were missing at sea, while a teenager managed to swim to shore after their canoe capsized while they were fishing off Beach View, the NSRI said. NSRI Station 6 Port Elizabeth were alerted at 9pm on Saturday to reports of a father and son missing in the sea at Beach View, Lambinon said.

The craft was believed to have capsized at about 7pm about 500m offshore, and the teenager swam to shore at 8.15pm and raised the alarm, he said.

The missing man’s wife and her sister went to the scene to start a search and located the canoe washed ashore. The Nelson Mandela Bay metro water rescue network was activated.

"The canoe and fishing gear were recovered from the shoreline. It is believed that they were not wearing life jackets. Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search along 3km of coastline and 1km out to sea, the father and his son remain missing and a police dive unit will continue in an ongoing search operation," Lambinon said.

African News Agency (ANA)