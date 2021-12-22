Manenberg student overcomes mental health issues, adversity to graduate in Fine Arts from UCT

Cape Town - Michaelis School of Fine Art graduate Toyyiebah Cupido has struggled through mental health issues and adversity to finally obtain her degree from UCT. Cupido, who is from Manenberg, went to Christel House South Africa and has entered a field that is under-represented by people of colour.

She says that finances were very difficult during her studies. “I don’t come from a family with money, and art is expensive. It might not be a field that is recognised as much as other careers, but it is very expensive so I had lots of financial troubles, relying on bursaries,” said Cupido. During her studies she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, which caused her to doubt herself.

“There was a lot of trauma that I experienced in my past that I did not address because I didn’t have the resources to. When you come back to a coloured household with parents who don’t have knowledge of those issues, it’s difficult to talk to the relevant people,” Cupido said. She managed to push through her diagnosis, using her struggles to inform the kind of work that she presents. “My race has played a role in how I view myself as an artist. I still feel insecure in the art that I make because I am a Muslim, so I speak a lot about religion and self-expression within my religion,” Cupido said.

Going into her degree she was apprehensive about doing art because it wasn’t a traditional field of study. “I see more white people getting their fine arts degrees, and white parents encouraging their children to go pursue an art degree, and there's so much weight to it, but people of colour don’t realise that because not many people have access to that information,” Cupido said. She wants to inspire other young people to pursue tertiary education.

“I’ve been told that I was very lucky, but I think we don’t see the potential in the community because it’s overshadowed by crime, drugs and teenage pregnancies. “If I can be an example to many other young people to show them that it is possible for you, that there are opportunities for you to further your education, then I will be happy,” Cupido said. Christel House teacher and mentor to Cupido, Vivienne Stewart, said she was proud of her former student.