Manhunt for killers involved in mass shootings across the Cape Flats

Cape Town - Townships on the Cape Flats are experiencing an upsurge in mass shootings and gang activities, with more than 10 people killed in separate incidents at the weekend. Five people were shot and killed while two others were seriously wounded in a shack at the PJS informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Saturday evening. The sixth victim died in hospital later in the day. Three others were shot dead and one injured in Ravensmead on Friday evening. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said, as part of the investigation into the murder of six people in Khayelitsha, detectives had launched a manhunt for three suspects. Potelwa said reports indicated that the victims, between the ages of 29 and 36, were inside a friend’s home at the PJS informal settlement when three armed men entered the shack at about 7.30pm and started shooting. The deceased were all from Khayelitsha. "Police have intensified the search for the suspects as the 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources was activated," said Potelwa.

On the incident in Ravensmead, Potelwa said reports from the scene indicated that, at 9pm on Friday, Ravensmead police were called to a house in Eureka Estate. Upon arrival in Fabriek Street, they found the bodies of two 16-year-olds and a 45-year-old man lying outside the house.

She said a fourth person, aged 18, who was injured in the shooting, had already been taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Reports were that suspects in a white vehicle pulled up in front of the residence and fired shots, she said.

In a separate incident, Potelwa said Delft police responded to a shooting in an open field at the back of Liesbeeck Street in Leiden on Friday evening in which a 29-year-old man was shot dead by unknown suspects.

Khayelitsha Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Fransina Lukas said: "We can't be dealing with so much death and heartache from Covid-19 and still have crime also claiming so many victims on the other side."

Lukas said the police must deal with crime on Cape Flats decisively.

The ANC provincial spokesperson for community safety, Mesuli Kama, said it came as a shock to them that more mass murders were still reported in the Western Cape.

Kama said they had been getting used to the peace and calmness they had witnessed for several weeks since the last murders of this kind were reported.

"This gives an indication of gangs running amok in society. They regulate themselves with very little influence from authorities. When they make peace among themselves, there is peace in society, and when they fight among each other, then society is held to ransom," said Kama.

He said what was more concerning was that they rarely hear of arrests for those heinous and brutal crimes. "The police and relevant authorities must stamp their authority, they must take over the streets."

Kama called on Police Minister Bheki Cele and provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata to expedite the setting up of the task teams they promised last year to address the issue.

"We also call on Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz to deploy and station hundreds of law enforcement officers to be force multipliers in Khayelitsha, in the same way that he did in Bonteheuwel and Hanover Park to restore peace and stability."

Fritz said, as the Western Cape government, they were hard at work implementing elements of the safety plan, area-based teams aimed at addressing the spate of violence and murder in the most vulnerable communities, including Khayelitsha.

"I call on anyone with information which could assist the police in their investigation to immediately come forward and report such," said Fritz.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigations is urged to contact the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or via the MySAPSApp.

Cape Argus