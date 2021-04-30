Manhunt launched for killers of Cape metro cop ambushed inside his garage

Cape Town - Police have launched a manhunt for suspects who murdered an off-duty metro police officer and stole his vehicle at his home in Marikana, Philippi East.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Philippi East police have launched a manhunt for suspects after an off-duty member attached to the City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, was shot and fatally wounded earlier today, on Wednesday afternoon in Marikana.

“According to reports police responded to a complaint and proceeded to a residence in Marikana at about 1.40 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the body of a 49-year-old man with gunshot wounds next to his vehicle.

“The victim was later identified as Mzuvukile Mhlengi, a City metro police member who was based at the Metro Police Radio Control at N1 City in Goodwood. The victim had sustained fatal wounds and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.”

However, according to a neighbour who did not want to be named, Mhlengi was ambushed inside his garage on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the departure of acquaintances whom he had been speaking to outside his home.

The neighbour who described Mhlengi as an upstanding man in the community said the community was still in shock over the incident.

“He was a good person who did a lot for this community despite some people trying to get in the way of that. He was dependable and I think most people knew who he was. It was because of him that the two halls we have in this community were built. He did so much for us and what happened to him is a terrible blow to Marikana.”

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith has condemned Mhlengi’s murder and called for the public to assist the police, by reporting any information they know that might lead to the arrest of the suspects involved.

Smith said the City was devastated by Mhlengi’s murder who was shot while sitting in his bakkie outside his home in Philippi East.

“The City expresses its sincerest condolences to Constable Mhlengi's wife and teenage daughter, as well as his extended family, colleagues, and friends.

“This senseless act is condemned in the strongest terms, and we will do everything we can to assist SAPS in its investigation. I call on any member of the public with information about Mhlengi's murder to please come forward,” said Smith.

Mhlengi’s family declined to comment.

Cape Argus