Man’s body found at Nyanga terminus

Cape Town - The body of an unknown person was found close to the Nyanga public transport terminus. The Community Policing Forum (CPF) said it was not sure whether the young adult without shoes was dumped there or was shot on the spot.

Chairperson Dumisani Qwebe condemned the shooting of the man, discovered on Monday morning with a bullet hole in his head. He said the unknown man was believed to be from around Nyanga, and worked as a driver at a morgue/ funeral parlour in Gugulethu. The motive of the shooting is unknown. “We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and assist us with any information they have regarding the incident leading to the shooting of this young man. Someone must be brought to book,” Qwebe said.

He said the CPF was dealing with a lot of car-jacking cases. As much as these unforeseen incidents kept happening in Nyanga, recent statistics did not place it as the most dangerous place of all. Nyanga had improved in the number of murder cases recorded by police, showcasing a 12.5% decrease in homicide of the first quarter crime statistics April to June. Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana said Nyanga police had opened a murder docket for investigation following the discovery of a body at Nyanga Terminus on Monday morning.