Marches taking place in Cape Town on Human Rights Day

Cape Town - Highlighting constitutionally-enshrined rights and how the Struggle to see them realised continues will be the focus of a number of events taking place on Human Rights Day tomorrow. Several marches will be held in Cape Town as the country marks 30 years of democracy.

Human Rights Day in South Africa is historically linked to the events of the Sharpeville Massacre on March 21, 1960, in which 69 protesters were killed and 180 wounded by police. The Matriarch March will start from Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg at 7.30am and conclude at the Princess Vlei Conservation area at 10am. A “Matriarch Unity Gathering” comprising educational workshops, a healing hub and performances by local musicians and poets will take place until 3pm.

Organised by Sacred Unity Circle, established in 2022, it comprises of a voluntary group of women from diverse backgrounds. Founding member and Lotus River resident Kelly Charles Collier said the first matriarch march took place last year. “We wish to create opportunities for us to connect with each other and represent what is happening in our communities.” A participation fee of R25 a person is required. For more information, contact 076 989 8392/074 424 3769.

A March for System Change is calling on leaders to urgently address what was referred to as interlinking injustices around energy, water, food, land, housing and gender-based violence, as well as looking at global solidarity. The march will take place from 10 Darling Street parking in Cape Town from 10am to 1.30pm. The march is led by African Climate Alliance in partnership with and supported by Project 90 by 2030, Green Connection, Feed the Future, Ndifuna Ukwazi, Environmental Monitoring Group, Unite Behind, Extinction Rebellion Cape Town, the Congolese Civil Society of South Africa, Youth Arise, Africa Water Commons Collective and the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute.

Initiated by a group of individuals from various churches and Christian organisations, a Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage will see those participating walk from Simon’s Town to the Cape Town CBD, representing the length of the besieged Gaza Strip, in a solidarity pilgrimage calling for an enduring and sustained ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine. The Cape Town Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage forms part of a global movement to “walk in prayerful solidarity” during the month of Lent. It starts at the Simon’s Town Train Station at 7am and will move along the coast to Muizenberg, making its way to Main Road and then concluding at the Groote Kerk, in Adderley Street.