Marizanne Grundlingh is swimming 12km to help feed the hungry in Cape Town

Cape Town - A swimmer is hoping to raise funds for a homeless charity by taking part in the 12km Langebaan Mad Dash.

Marizanne Grundlingh pledged to raise R5 000 in funds for Ladles of Love, a non-profit organisation (NPO) providing meals to the homeless around the city.

The express swim, from Kraalbaai to Mykonos takes place on June 12 in what is likely to be frigid waters.

“I live in town and just from that area alone, I have seen a substantial increase of people living on the streets and begging for food since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, sparking the idea to use my participation in this event to raise funds for Ladles of Love,” Grundlingh said.

Varsity College lecturer Marizanne Grundlingh at the recent Big Bay Events Island Escape (Robben Island to Big Bay). Picture: David Sullivan.

Grundlingh said that she has often seen the soup kitchens aided by Ladles of Love in the city and applauded the significant work the organisation does to assist the thousands of vulnerable families in need of support.

“With homelessness and hunger being major social issues in Cape Town I know every cent raised will help Ladles of Love with providing some meals for the hungry. I am fortunate to have three meals per day – many others are not,” said Grundligh.

Varsity College lecturer Marizanne Grundlingh at the recent Big Bay Events Island Escape (Robben Island to Big Bay). Picture: David Sullivan.

Grundlingh has a history of competitive swimming, even participating in the 1998 World Youth Games in Moscow and more recently, the Island Escape from Robben Island to Big Bay in April.

For details on how to donate towards the cause, go to the Langebaan Mad Dash 12km campaign on the BackaBuddy website - https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/langebaan-express-swim-12km.

[email protected]

Cape Argus