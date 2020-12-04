Matric exam rewrites: We understand this will cause disappointment, says WCED

Cape Town – “We understand that this will cause disappointment and will impact on the plans of some of our candidates, but we appeal for understanding,” said WCED Head of Department Brian Schreuder after Minister for Basic Education Angie Motshekga said two National Senior Certificate Examination Papers would be rewritten nationally. This announcement follows an investigation into the leaks of the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2. According to Motshekga, the Mathematics paper will be written on December 15 at 2pm and Physical Sciences Paper 2 on December 17 at 9am. "It was not an easy decision to take but one which is necessary under the circumstances. We need to work hard to deal with the human factor in the examination system. It is clear that the people responsible for leaking the question papers are adults," she said. Schreuder added: “We know that this will also impact some principals and staff who must manage the arrangements at the examination centres, as well as on parents and candidates who may have to adjust holiday plans.

“This examination is so important that we know they will make the necessary arrangements to accommodate this development.

"These are exceptional circumstances, and are ultimately in the interest of fairness to all candidates and the credibility of these examinations. There can be no traces of doubt in the integrity of the National Senior Certificate when the results are released."

The WCED HOD thanked all the principals, teachers, independent invigilators and officials for their hard work in ensuring a well-run examination under trying conditions.

He added arrangements would be conveyed by the WCED to examination centres, and if candidates were uncertain, they should enquire from their schools nearer to the dates of the rewrite.

“Candidates can also contact our Safe Schools toll-free number on 0800 45 46 47 should they wish to talk to trained professionals about their anxiety or stress.

“I wish them the best for the remainder of their examinations,” he said.

Cape Argus