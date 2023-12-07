Matrics can relax but huge task of marking continues

Cape Town - The matric class of 2023 are “officially unemployed”. Learners across the country finished their final exam on Tuesday, with some putting down their pens for the last time yesterday after a rewrite of the CAT and IT question papers.

A total of 76 903 candidates moved into their benches for one last round of exams on October 30. Of these, 64 105 were full-time candidates, and 12 798 were part-time candidates. This year the Western Cape Education Department also saw four subjects with just a single candidate writing in the province. Thirteen candidates also completed the South African Sign Language Home Language exams. The exams were written at 469 exam centres, and overseen by 1878 invigilators who kept a close eye on proceedings and any potential irregularities.

The WCED said that all the exam sessions for 2023 ran smoothly, with no disruptions. The mammoth administrative task of marking is currently underway. Picture Ian Landsberg Education MEC David Maynier wished the learners well. “Well done to our matrics. You have made it through the hardest part and can now relax and celebrate.

“We thank everyone in our province for treating our matrics as the VIPs of the Western Cape over the past few weeks,” he said. Maynier also urged the matriculants to remain safe and be responsible. “Do this so that we can celebrate the results with you when they are released in January,” he urged.