Matrics can relax but huge task of marking continues

Cape Town - The matric class of 2023 are “officially unemployed”.
Learners across the country finished their final exam on Tuesday, with some putting down their pens for the last time yesterday after a rewrite of the CAT and IT question papers.
A total of 76 903 candidates moved into their benches for one last round of exams on October 30.
Of these, 64 105 were full-time candidates, and 12 798 were part-time candidates. This year the Western Cape Education Department also saw four subjects with just a single candidate writing in the province.
Thirteen candidates also completed the South African Sign Language Home Language exams. The exams were written at 469 exam centres, and overseen by 1878 invigilators who kept a close eye on proceedings and any potential irregularities.
The WCED said that all the exam sessions for 2023 ran smoothly, with no disruptions.
Education MEC David Maynier wished the learners well.
“Well done to our matrics. You have made it through the hardest part and can now relax and celebrate.
“We thank everyone in our province for treating our matrics as the VIPs of the Western Cape over the past few weeks,” he said.
Maynier also urged the matriculants to remain safe and be responsible.
“Do this so that we can celebrate the results with you when they are released in January,” he urged.
About 928 000 exam scripts are currently being marked by 4158 markers and checked by 1046 mark-checkers. Marking will be concluded in the week before Christmas.
The WCED says while the administration of the exams has been and is, a mammoth task, they appreciated the tremendous effort officials and schools have put into making these exam sessions a success.
The national results announcement will take place on 18 January 2024, and individual results will be available to learners at schools and online on Friday 19 January 2024.