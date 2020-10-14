'Matrics who test positive for Covid-19 during exams will not write them this year'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - “Matrics who test positive during exams will not be able to write them this year.” This is according Kerry Mauchline spokesperson to Debbie Schäfer, the Education MEC, following a cluster of Covid-19 infections that has been linked to a Cape Town bar, with more than half of those infected high school pupils. Premier Alan Winde said the cluster was found in the southern suburbs and contact tracing uncovered 63 confirmed cases. The incident occurred on October 3. Winde said an investigation by police and the Western Cape Liquor Authority has been requested amid other allegations. Of the 63 cases, 37 are matrics from mostly private schools in the southern suburbs. Winde said health authorities have contacted the schools.

“This event is not an indication that our province is experiencing a second wave. It is one cluster that demonstrates the potential for spread that continues even while our hospitalisations and deaths stabilise,” he said.

“We are nevertheless extremely worried that this particular event is indicative of younger residents not adhering to the important behaviours we need to prevent a new spike of infections. It is also indicative of some establishments not following the important health and safety guidelines.”

Mauchline added: “It is important that learners and their parents take responsibility for their actions outside of school hours. If this sort of thing happens during the National Senior Certificate exams, they could risk delaying finishing their matric until June next year."

Meanwhile, Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz conducted a walkabout with the Delft Neighborhood Watch on Tuesday. Winde also met with the Delft police station commander and the head of the watch, Susan Jantjies.

Cape Argus