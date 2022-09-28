Mayco member Zahid Badroodien steps down pending outcome of his disciplinary hearing

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien has stepped down from his position pending the outcome of a disciplinary committee. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced the shocking news on Wednesday afternoon saying that Badroodien was accused of allegedly tampering with an electricity meter on a property he owns.

In a statement, Hill-Lewis revealed that Badroodien had written to him requesting to step down from his position on the mayoral committee pending the finalisation of the disciplinary hearing. Hill-Lewis said: “I have been informed by the speaker’s office that Councillor Zahid Badroodien is to face a council disciplinary committee to answer charges relating to the alleged tampering of an electricity meter at a property owned by him. This is a council matter being dealt with by the speaker’s office. “I am therefore not at liberty to comment on the charges against Councillor Badroodien, nor the disciplinary process to be followed. However, I have accepted his request to step down,” Hill-Lewis said.

In the interim, the City of Cape Town has put finance Mayco member Siseko Mbandezi in place to assume responsibility for the water and sanitation portfolio. “I am confident that Councillor Mbandezi will do an excellent job until Councillor Badroodien has successfully answered for his case. “I would like to thank Councillor Badroodien for the contribution he has made to water and sanitation since his appointment in November 2021, and I look forward to a fair and speedy resolution of this matter, in the best interests of all Cape Town residents,” Hill-Lewis said.