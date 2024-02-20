Mayco recommends extension of N2 Express MyCiTi bus service contract till June 2026

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee recommended on Tuesday morning that the city extend the operating contract of the N2 Express MyCiTi bus service for another two years, until June 30, 2026. The Mayco says this is to allow for the continuation of the N2 Express service between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and the Civic Centre station until such time as the second phase of the MyCiTi bus service is operational between the metro-south east and Wynberg and Claremont.

The Mayoral Committee’s recommendation will serve before the City’s Supply Chain Management Bid Adjudication Committee for approval in March. City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, councillor Rob Quintas, said the current contract with the N2 Express Joint Venture company that is operating the N2 Express service is coming to an end on June 30. “I am grateful that the City’s Mayoral Committee has recommended that the City extends this contract for another two years.

“Thousands of commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha rely on the N2 Express to travel to the CBD. Given the implosion of passenger rail over the last decade, it is even more important that we provide commuters with a scheduled and affordable alternative.” Quintas added that the intention is to keep this service operating “while we are busy building the infrastructure for the implementation of Phase 2A of the MyCiTi bus service that will connect the metro-southeast with Wynberg and Claremont”. “If all goes as planned, some of the routes will be operational by 2026,” he said. “The N2 Express service consists of four routes: two from Kuyasa serving commuters from Khayelitsha East and Khayelitsha West, and another two from the Mitchells Plain Town Centre and Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain.