Maynier betting on vaccine to spur Western Cape’s economic growth

Cape Town - The province is betting on the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to speed up economic recovery and growth, according to Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier’s budget, which was presented to the legislature. Maynier announced a package of R217.8 billion over the medium term as part of his “war chest to defeat Covid-19”. This breaks down to R72.3bn in the 2021/22 financial year, R72.6bn in 2022/23 and R72.7bn in 2023/24. Maynier also pledged over R60 million to be allocated over the medium term to the province’s municipal resilience project, which will support seven municipalities, including the City, to generate, procure and sell their own power to beat load shedding. Maynier said: “The speed of a synchronised global and domestic recovery relies on progress with regard to Covid-19, which in turn relies on an effective roll-out of vaccines.” “We have a recovery plan and to support it, we will spend R17bn to boost economic growth and create jobs in the province; spend R2.3bn on improving safety and spend R115.9bn on dignity and well-being.”

Responding to the budget, ANC provincial finance spokesperson Nomi Nkondlo said: “This budget does not provide any hope, nor does it address the persistent challenges that are affecting the poor people on a daily basis.”

Nkondlo said: “Instead of addressing pressing and persistent challenges, including the poor and ageing road infrastructure and drainage system that is collapsing in poor, working-class communities and the insufficient school capacity, Maynier chose to play to the gallery by declaring a budget for provincial procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, with minimal details.”

“While a budget has been set aside for recruitment and deployment of additional 500 law enforcement officers as part of the safety plan. The MEC is yet to explain why the number has been cut down to 1 000 instead of the original planned 3 000 officers. He also did not explain why these were not deployed last year despite being budgeted for.”

Good party MPL Brett Herron said: “We welcome the provisions made for the fight against Covid-19; however, there is a disproportionate investment in law enforcement instead of investment in the living conditions which give rise to violent crime and gangsterism.”

He said: “Maynier spoke vaguely of potential public-private partnerships and possible borrowing. The pattern of making bold announcements which are not properly interrogated and ready for announcement is irresponsible.

"Promising a massive investment in infrastructure and then vaguely referring to partnerships and possible borrowing will undermine confidence in our government and damage economic growth potential,” said Herron.

DA provincial Finance spokesperson Deidré Baartman said: “Whilst working towards a stable electricity supply, we cannot lose sight of the importance of assisting residents to keep and grow jobs.”

She said: “Hence we support the provincial government’s commitment of R29bn over the medium term for the development of infrastructure in the province.”

Cape Argus