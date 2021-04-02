Mayor Dan Plato has been rejected by communities, says ANC caucus leader

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - While delivering his council speech on Wednesday, mayor Dan Plato did not shy away from lashing out at the ANC, and the party too did not mince their words in response. The mayor was delivering his speech ahead of the tabling of 2021/2022 proposed annual budget. Besides highlighting key points in the draft budget, he also unleashed an attack on the ANC and advised the media to be extra vigilant. “I would like to take this opportunity to address what is going to be a tough few months. Not just because of the coronavirus and the pressure on budgets across the board, but because of the upcoming local government elections and the political shenanigans we are already starting to witness. “Some call this silly season, and I want to call on the media to be extra vigilant when reporting on political matters over the coming months. We have already seen some political opportunists get away with the media blindly carrying their propaganda as if it was legitimate. “Instead of prioritising clicks and ad revenue, is it too much to ask that the basic principles of journalism be observed? Fact checking? Investigation?

“We know about the ANC’s dirty politics and ‘Bell Pottinger’-like tactics. I want to call on the media to be extra vigilant and do not fall for their games,” he said.

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe responded that they did not take the mayor seriously.

“He is a desperate man, he has been rejected by communities, and he is trying hard to save his skin. People are gatvol (angry) and are beginning to tell the DA where to get off.

“Dan Plato is a puppet, he doesn’t speak for himself. He is a remote control.”

Sotashe criticised the mayor further but stated the reason why deputy mayor and Mayco member for finance, Ian Neilson delivered the budget is because Plato “has no clue about the budget systems”.

“When asked about what the additional documents that are included with the budget and what they contain, he can’t even answer those simple questions.”

Sotashe added it was cause for concern that Plato wanted to “prescribe” to the media what to do.

“I think we must be worried, you can imagine he wants to tell the media how to write their stories.

“Dan is very frustrated because his views and the party’s views are being challenged from all angles.”

Sotashe also encouraged Cape Town residents to scrutinise the draft budget and comment on it.

“This budget isn’t pro-poor and customer-friendly, we want the residents to look at it as we still strong believe that the City doesn’t have its priorities right.”

Cape Argus