Mayor Dan Plato maintains support for DA's Nora Grose, says she has 'suffered enough'

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato has maintained his support for DA City councillor Nora Grose, charged with fraud and money laundering, during a City of Cape Town council meeting on Thursday. Plato responded to questions on corruption and Covid-19 during the virtual tabling of the adjustment budget for 2021/2022.

Plato referred to the charges investigated by the Hawks as “frivolous”. “Councillor Grose has suffered enough and that suffering of councillor Grose by the Hawks and by the shenanigans of the frivolous charges must now come to an end,” said Plato. During his opening remarks, Plato said the proposed budget amendments “will have no detrimental impact on the provision of basic services”.

It is proposed that R530 million of the City’s capital budget be rolled over. “The bulk of these funds R253.3 million will go toward the Water and Waste Department who had procured a number of additional vehicles and equipment that could not be delivered before the end of the financial year due to the pandemic. “There is also major repair costs due to serious vandalism to City infrastructure that has affected the service quality experienced by so many of our residents,” said Plato.

DA Councillor Anthony Benadie asked how the City could assist residents struggling to afford the new electricity tariffs implemented by the City. ANC Councillor Luvuyo Zondani said a delay in service delivery meant it had already had a detrimental effect on the provision of basic services. “Have you noticed that there have been so many irregular expenditures brought in front of this council under your administration, that impacts on the provision of basic services, under the leadership of the current municipal manager,” said Zondani.