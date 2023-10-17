McGregor bridge access road to reopen after flood damage

Cape Town - A little over 20 days after it was washed away by heavy floods, the McGregor bridge access road has been rebuilt and expected to be reopened to traffic today, October 17. Critical infrastructure at the approach to the McGregor bridge was destroyed on September 25, when the Western Cape was hit by heavy downpours. The destroyed infrastructure leading up to the bridge cut off the main access road to the nearest town of Robertson.

Premier Alan Winde, and Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers visited the McGregor bridge access road construction site on Monday. This was ahead of the placing of the final layer on the bridge approach, 21 days after it was washed away. The road is planned to be fully accessible to traffic at the close of business today. “It is truly inspiring to note the gallant efforts of every individual and organisation that contributed to the success of this restoration project. The reopening of this access road will be a significant relief to the economic activity of this town and region with the resumption of the movement of goods and services,” Simmers said.

“The agricultural sector has been severely affected by the damage to this infrastructure. We needed to rebuild this approach at a rapid pace and under safe conditions.” Many parts of the province are still reeling from the devastating floods, with some key roads inaccessible. While the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure’s personnel are working around the clock attending to damaged road infrastructure, communities and commuters have been urged to remain patient with the teams on the ground. Winde said: “Our teams on the ground have been working round the clock to repair this bridge as well as all public infrastructure damaged in the flooding. Our priority has been to reconnect communities and restore economic activity, especially as we head into the festive season."