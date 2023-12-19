Meadowridge thief arrested after being caught hiding in a freezer

Cape Town - A thief who was hiding in a freezer was arrested in connection with a robbery in Meadowridge. The 35-year-old was caught on Wednesday in someone’s yard on Conmead Road.

BKM Watch, a safety structure, said the gun-wielding suspect invaded the home early in the morning and held up a man. “The victim is the resident’s son. But there’s a twist, the suspect gained access via the kitchen door of the granny flat. While pointing the firearm at the son he proceeded to steal valuables and left. A while later the neighbour’s domestic worker noticed the suspect hiding in an outside freezer on his property. “The neighbour immediately called our partner control room. CVIC, BKM SRT Officer JP Claasens, as well as security companies Zone, FADT, and Prosec, together with the SAPS, arrived within minutes and arrested the suspect with his rather odd modus (operandi).

“Luckily the gun was a replica. We wish the resident’s son, and those involved, all the best after this confrontation.” BKM Watch, a safety structure, says the skelm, armed with a fake gun, went into the house early in the morning and held up a man. pic supplied Diep River Community Policing Forum said it was fortunate to be able to say that there is a good working relationship between CVIC, the security providers and the Diep River SAPS. “The CPF is thankful that there were no serious injuries and that justice will prevail.

“At this time of year it is extremely important to be more vigilant, take note of your surroundings, and ensure your alarm works properly, especially when there’s load shedding.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the arrest. “Diep River police are investigating a house robbery following an incident on Wednesday, where an unknown suspect entered a premises in Conmead Road, Meadowridge, and threatened the owner of the house with a firearm. The suspect took the victim’s personal belongings and fled.