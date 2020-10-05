MEC Albert Fritz condemns Hanover Park shooting

Cape Town – A shooting in Hanover Park which left a 28-year-old man dead and seven others injured has been condemned by Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Fritz said on Monday morning that the Philippi police were investigating the incident which took place in Galilee Court, Hanover Park, on Saturday afternoon.

The MEC has requested an urgent meeting with the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata, to discuss the spate of violent crime.

“I am deeply concerned by the spate of violent crime we have seen in recent weeks. Just last week we saw another shoot-out in Solomon Tsuku Street in Site C, Khayelitsha, which killed six people and wounded four,” Fritz said.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family members and loved ones of the deceased. I further wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the shooting.