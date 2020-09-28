Memorial for car enthusiast stabbed by ex-girlfriend

Cape Town - Several car clubs held a drive-by memorial for a car enthusiast and fellow member, killed last week during an altercation on Heritage Day. Tracy Lee Collins, 28, from Retreat, was reportedly stabbed once in the back and several times on her arms with a screwdriver after an argument with an ex-girlfriend, family spokesperson Malcolm Samuels said. The incident occurred at around 7.30pm at her ex-girlfriend’s house in Ottery. Samuels said Collins called him while at the house, asking if he had a car window, after she had damaged hers in a fit of anger. “Half an hour later, she called me again because they had stabbed her,” he said. “I got a phone call and she called her mother. They also phoned her mother, and when her current girlfriend pulled up she was lying in a pool of blood.” Collins was rushed to a medical facility and died later that night.

Tracy Lee Collins, 28. Picture: Supplied

On how the family was coping with the loss, Samuels said: “They’re very traumatised. Tracy was an amazing person; they are not dealing very well with it.

“They can’t come to terms with it.”

Samuels and Collins were close friends brought together by their shared love of cars. “Tracy would be angry, but would always have a smile on her face. She could not hold grudges towards anybody.”

The accused, a 20-year-old woman, had a history of physically assaulting people, said Samuels.

Car clubs Dynamik Polo Crew, Honda Movement CPT, SWAG CPT, Smokin Axles, Dub Natics, Cape German Crew, Opel Cartel, and Opel Society Club came together to honour Collins’s memory on Sunday.

Clubs members met at the parking lot at the Corner of Prince George Drive and 5th Avenue, Grassy Park, and collectively moved to Collins’s residence in 12th Avenue, Retreat.

They collected money for her family, as Collins was the breadwinner, and handed it to them. Samuels said that Collins, who was part of the Smokin Axles car club, was organising an awareness campaign on human trafficking and abuse for October 17.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed the incident.

Car clubs Dynamik Polo Crew, Honda Movement CPT, SWAG CPT, Smokin Axles, Dub Natics, Cape German Crew, Opel Cartel, and Opel Society Club came together to honour Collins’s memory on Sunday. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency

Tracy's uncle, Jeffery Theron, gets emotional at her memorial. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency

Tracy's sister Erin Collins and aunt, Jacky Collins, embrace each other at her memorial. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency

Several car clubs held a drive-by memorial for a car enthusiast and fellow member, killed last week during an altercation on Heritage Day. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Various car clubs had a drive-by memorial through the streets of Retreat to pay their respects to her family. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

