Cape Town - The Law Enforcement Facilities Protection Officers were visiting the Ottery Sports and Recreation centre to check up on the facility. As they were about to leave the facility they saw an adult male walking past the facility with a box that appeared to be quite heavy. The officers were curious and they approached the suspect.

He threw the box on the ground and fled towards the flats. The officers gave chase and caught the suspect. They inspected the box and found a number of brass ornaments and electrical items. On arrival at the Grassy Park police station the officers found a lady who is resident in Ottery, opening a case of theft.

The relieved and extremely grateful women identified the items as her property. The suspect was detained and charged for the theft of the items.

The suspect threw the box on the ground and fled towards the flats near Ottery sports centre. The officers gave chase and caught the suspect. Picture: Cape law enforcement/Supplied

In an unrelated matter, the Law Enforcement Social Housing Unit in an integrated operation involving a Law Enforcement special intervention unit were in Devon Dale Court, Leonsdale. The units questioned a suspect about a smash and grab that took place a few days ago on the corners of Jan Van Riebeeck road and Epping Avenue where a lady lost her R5000 Polo handbag and a R4000 cell phone.

After questioning they proceeded to a shop in Parow where it was sold, and on the officers arrival, the cellphone was already sold to another person. The shop owner took them to the buyer and on arrival they recovered the cellphone.

Further investigation led to the recovery of the Polo handbag at a different location.



The units questioned a suspect about a smash and grab that took place a few days ago on the corners of Jan Van Riebeeck road and Epping Avenue where a lady lost her R5000 Polo handbag and a R4000 cell phone. Picture: Cape Law Enforcement/Supplied