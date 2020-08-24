Metrorail to resume Cape Flats' services today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Metrorail is expected to resume operation of its Cape Flats train service for the first time today since the service was suspended at the start of the pandemic lockdown in March. The Cape Flats train service has become the second Metrorail corridor to be reopened, with the southern line having reopened when the country relaxed to level 3 of the lockdown in June. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said test trips started last week amid final preparations for the return of commuters at designated stations. Scott said 12 trains would operate weekdays between 6.16am to 7:30pm from Heathfield to Cape Town and 13 trains would operate from Cape Town to Heathfield. There would be no weekend services until the demand warranted it. Trains would initially stop at nine stations, Cape Town, Woodstock, Salt River, Maitland, Athlone, Lansdowne, Ottery, Southfield and Heathfield. “In line with level 2 regulations train capacity has been increased to 70% and the number of tickets available for sale has been adjusted accordingly,” Scott said.

Metrorail acting regional manager Raymond Maseko said it was encouraging to see a steady increase of commuters on the southern line.

Maseko said he expected a similar trend on the Cape Flats route. “In the meantime technical teams are dealing systematically with the aftermath of the lockdown on the northern route where vandalism, theft and pilfering incidents rocketed during lockdown.”

He said commuter behaviour and compliance have been excellent with no single Covid-19 case recorded among commuters screened within rail precincts so far. “Our employees will continue to discharge their duties responsibly to maintain the status quo.”

United Commuters Voice spokesperson João Jardim said they were saddened that there seems to be no end to vandalism.

Jardim said the worst thing was that “the very people who are being paid to protect the infrastructure are the ones either engaged or giving information or in most cases are turning a blind eye for a monetary reward”.

United National Transport Union spokesperson Sonja Carstens welcomed the operation of the Cape Flats train service.

Carstens said they have asked the Passenger Rail Agency of SA to resume more lines as soon as possible.

“Reason being is that the business was suffering and there was no income since the lockdown started.”

She said Prasa should consider running the service with diesel locomotives.

“It would take away all the problems (such as) cable theft and vandalism.

Cape Argus