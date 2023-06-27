Mfuleni residents urged arrest of man who returned to rape his victim after making bail

Cape Town - The Mfuleni community have warned the police to arrest the suspect accused of violating bail conditions by repeatedly raping his young victim. After her aunt discovered the 9-year-old girl was raped, she opened a case. The suspect was arrested last August, but he was granted bail and then allegedly raped the victim again.

SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) chairperson Thembile Mntuyedwa said: “This is a very difficult and sad case of a girl who was orphaned when her mom died a few years ago. “We got involved when we were informed by the child’s aunt about what happened. We even went to court and protested outside, asking the suspect to not be released. We don’t know how he was granted bail.” Mntuyedwa said the girl told residents the suspect had been fetching her from school.

“In May, the victim told us the suspect would go to the school and kidnap her, then take her to the place where he stays. He repeatedly raped her on many occasions, until the child spoke up about her ordeal. She ended up refusing going to school for four weeks and that is when people knew something was wrong.” Mntuyedwa told the Cape Argus the suspect was re-arrested. “He was granted bail again, and that is the reason the community members decided to stand up. We don’t understand why he keeps getting bail after he broke his bail conditions. And the child is not safe where she is because they are related and he had access to her.

“People have expressed their anger and I fear that they might take the law into their own hands if the suspect isn’t arrested soon.” The community leader said “they had a meeting with the police and were promised a swift arrest.” Mfuleni Community Policing Forum deputy chairperson France Mashaba said the case raised concern.