Milnerton community left distraught after gentle dad stabbed to death for a cellphone

Cape Town - The lives of a Milnerton family have been turned upside down after fatherof-two, William Daud, was stabbed to death during a robbery on his way to work. Daud was walking along Algoa Road when the suspects got out of their vehicle, robbed and stabbed him several times in the head on Saturday.

The Milnerton Crime Watch Trust said the incident happened at around 6:50am. “A gentleman was walking in Algoa Road en route to work at Lagoon Beach, when he was attacked by unknown assailants who stabbed and robbed him of his cellphone. “The unknown assailants fled the scene in a white vehicle, towards Boundary Road.

“Despite the efforts of the neighbours, the victim unfortunately succumbed to his wounds. “We thank the residents and our patrol officers who responded so quickly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all that knew him.” Police spokesperson,Wesley Twigg, said Milnerton detectives were investigating the incident.

“Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his head. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”

Family friend, Bronwyn Johannessen, said: “Will was like family. It's a very sensitive time for his wife. She lost her mother on Thursday and a few days later her husband and father of their children was murdered. We certainly want these attacks to come to an end. His untimely departure has left a void that can never be filled. He was the epitome of kindness, love, and generosity – the best human the world who did not deserve this. “The pain is unimaginable, knowing that he was taken from us so senselessly, all for a mere cellphone. It's a tragedy that shakes me to my core, and I can't begin to comprehend the senselessness of it all.” Just hours after the murder, the Milnerton community set up an account for funds to assist with his funeral.

Milnerton Crime Watch Trust wrote on their Facebook page: “An appeal has been made by the Milnerton Central Neighbourhood Watch (MCNW) and Milnerton Crime Watch Trust, to help provide some financial support for this family. Please open your hearts and wallets so that money will be the least of their worries for the time being. Further assistance will be determined at a later date. The MCNW will arrange for the funds to get to the family. The MRNW has made a small contribution on behalf of our members but we appeal to you all for further help.” If you are able to, EFT into the Milnerton Central Neighbourhood Watch account: First National Bank 62833734694