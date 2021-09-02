Milnerton residents vow to fight proposed six-storey development

Cape Town - The Milnerton Central Residents Association (MCRA) has vowed to fight what it said was a shocking proposed development on erven 222 and 223 in Weir Road that features a six-storey building in the middle of a single residential (SR1) neighbourhood. The association said the proposed development would be detrimental to Milnerton.

Chairperson Bouwer van den Eems said the complete incompatibility of the development with the rest of the area had been met with disbelief by the MCRA and residents. “MCRA strongly believes that a moratorium on development approvals should be implemented with immediate effect. The Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works is not coping with current uncontrolled densification and consequently spilling thousands of litres of poorly treated effluent into the Diep River estuary and Milnerton Lagoon, resulting in E.coli levels as never seen before,” he said. Eems said it was obvious that to thrust a development such as the one being proposed in the centre of an existing neighbourhood was beyond unreasonable.

“Should a development like this be approved, the quiet area of Esplanade is changed forever. In addition, such development will have severe negative effects on values of the surrounding properties. “The Esplanade walkway is used by many residents as an exercise route from Wooden Bridge down to the restaurant/hotel node at the estuary mouth. “This imposing structure will be an incongruous visual obstruction, as well as changing the micro-climate in the area as described with the wind-tunnelling and would be a negative experience for all.

“To consider a development of GR5 in the centre of an SR1 suburb is a violation that cannot go unchallenged,” he said. Eems called on the City to ensure that a proper public participation processes was followed with all development applications, particularly with applications where residents would be materially and adversely affected. “The MCRA is not anti-densification, but firmly believes that we need to have a deep understanding of its reasons and requirements. What we do require, however, is that the density is introduced in logical positions and in a manner that respects existing architecture and land owners,” he said.

The association has requested an extension of the deadline for public comment, because the application documents had not been published on the City’s website. Mayco Member for Spatial Planning Marian Nieuwoudt said the application was submitted on April 19 and advertised with the closing date for comment on September 6. She said, however, due to an administrative error, the application will be re-advertised on September 10, 2021 with the closing date for objections/comments being October 11.