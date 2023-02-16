Milnerton sex trafficking trial to be held over to March

Cape Town - The trial of sex trafficking accused trio Edward, Leandra and Yannick Ayuk has been postponed to March 27, 2023. The trio appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, where defence lawyer Mohamed Sibda requested the matter be moved to next month.

On Monday, one of the Ayuk’s six victims took the stand to testify about the terror she endured at 26 Piet Grobbelaar Street, Brooklyn, Milnerton. The State has alleged that the house was used to trap young women from other provinces in search of work in Cape Town. The woman testified that she was at the Ayuk’s house on the day Edward was arrested. She testified that she was raped by one of the brothers while she was at the house in 2017. She said the sex was not consensual.

The State is alleging the woman was a minor at the time the Hawks (Directorate for Priority Crimes) raided the house in 2017. The woman said she came to the house to see her friend, and when her friend tried to escape she tried to help her. She said that initially she told police that she was Yannick’s girlfriend because she was afraid. State advocate Maria Marshall asked the woman how she was assaulted by Edward. She said he grabbed her and threatened her, saying, “I know you know where (victim) is.”

The woman however could not run or move quickly because of a chest problem. She said when she tried to escape it was her plan to run until she reached the corner store. When asked why she stood still she said because she knew if she tried to run he would catch her.