Minister Thoko Didiza steps in to address challenges in Cape Town deeds office

Cape Town - Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has met with the Chief Registrar of Deeds and all provincial registrars to put a concrete plan in place to address challenges of backlogs in all deeds offices.

This is according to Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier who said that they welcomed the news.

The plan includes the implementation of a number of emergency measures including:

Allowing for the examination of documents at home to fast-track the process

An increased attendance of staffing at the Western Cape deeds office

Re-arrangement of the deeds offices to ensure social distancing and safety of staff

The provision of tools to allow for officials to work from home where possible

Efforts to minimise closure of deeds offices, such as only decontaminating affected areas and not whole buildings and also allowing staff to work from home.

“This announcement follows calls from myself and industry bodies to address the repeated and, at times unnecessary, closure of the Cape Town deeds office which is having a considerable negative impact on the property and real estate industry in the Western Cape.

“Our Department of Economic Development and Tourism stands ready to advise on the implementation of workplace safety measures at the deeds office, and I look forward to engaging with Minister Didiza on the matter should it be required,” said Maynier.