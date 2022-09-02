Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri visits Wallacedene educare, which received donations from GrandWest

Cape Town - GrandWest has donated more than R1 million to four children’s centres in Cape Town. The entertainment complex said it was doing its part to provide much-needed resources for several chosen educational institutions serving the underprivileged in Cape Town.

General manager Mervyn Naidoo said: “We at GrandWest believe it is important to invest in our children from an early age as they are our future. To have a country of capable and responsible future citizens, the private sector has to get involved.” The beneficiaries of the sizeable donation were Breadline Africa and one of its beneficiaries, Little Angels Educare in Wallacedene, Watersprite Nursery School in Kensington, the Autism Connect Learning Centre in Strandfontein and Friends Daycare Centre in Maitland. GrandWest on Thursday symbolically handed over its donation to the centres at a ceremony at the Little Angels Educare as the money had already been used for upgrades.

At the handing over ceremony, newly crowned Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri cut the ribbon at the newly upgraded facilities worth R548 516 in Wallacedene. Speaking at the ceremony, Nokeri said she was thankful and delighted to have been included in the donation process. She said: “It’s such a great honour to be here today, I’m in such awe of what was done here. This place stands out and you can see the love and intention that went into creating this place.

“As a woman who is passionate about education, I think it starts at the foundation phase and we have to ensure that we create a wholesome environment for them to learn.” The newly crowned Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, joined GrandWest and Breadline Africa at a handover ceremony at Little Angel Educare Centre in Wallacedene informal settlement. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) GrandWest’s donation was used for the renovation of a kitchen and bathroom at Watersprite Nursery School, and for tech-savvy equipment for learners at the Autism Connect Learning Centre. At the Friends Daycare Centre in Maitland, which supports children and adults with severe to profound intellectual and physical disabilities, GrandWest sponsored security upgrades worth R280 000.

