Missing baby’s body found at dam: 'We knew police would hesitate to go there'

Cape Town - A search party has discovered the body of a baby, believed to be that of 11-month old Akhimbali Mafentile, at a dam in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, on Thursday. According to witnesses, Akhimbali’s mother left him alone sleeping on Sunday evening and asked friends to keep an eye on him while she went to visit the baby's father in another part of the community. The infant disappeared, prompting a search by the police, they said. A four-women search party initiated by Marikana community leader Lelethu Somtsewu led to the gruesome discovery of the body in a murky dried-up dam. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “A body of a baby was found at a dam in Wallacedene.

“At this stage, detectives are in the process to determine the circumstances. Identification is yet to be made.”

Somtsewu said she and three other women decided to search by the dam.

She said: “We knew the police would hesitate to go there because it’s not a nice area. We are still trying to process our shock. We now have many questions about the child’s death. As a woman and a mother, I don’t understand why anyone would want to hurt an innocent child.”

Akhimbali’s mother was last seen searching alongside police for her baby.

Cape Argus