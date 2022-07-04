Missing Muizenberg sisters found in Johannesburg almost a month after they had disappeared

This article first appeared in the 1 July 2022 edition of the Cape Argus newspaper. Cape Town - Two siblings, Kimberly, 21, and Vannesa, 17, from Muizenberg, have been found in Parkview, Johannesburg almost a month after they had disappeared while walking home from a local library.

The Mubaiwa sisters were allegedly found through an intervention programme, hosted by a Zimbabwean radio personality, Tilda Moyo, live on Facebook, through the support of the Zimbabwean community in South Africa, who reported sightings of the two sisters. While news of the sisters’ discovery has been welcomed, the girls have reportedly admitted to having run away from home, citing unbearable abuse. Speaking to the Cape Argus, the Mubaiwa family said the sisters’ father, Douglas Mubaiwa, had already left Cape Town to go to Johannesburg in the hope of reuniting with his daughters.

The family has asked for time to process the situation before releasing a statement. Picture: Screenshot from Tilder Live Zim/Facebook Police, however, have issued a statement confirming that the girls were found in Gauteng. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “SAPS are pleased to report that Kimberly and her sister Vannessa Mubaiwa were found safe and unharmed in the Parkview policing precinct on Wednesday afternoon, June 30.

“The pair were reported missing by their father at the Muizenberg Police Station, in Cape Town, in May. Following their disappearance, Police Minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, visited the distressed family. “Today, all role-players – led by the Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela – expressed a sigh of relief as the pair were found safe and unharmed. Both the minister and the national commissioner have met with the pair, and it was discovered that their disappearance was based on a personal matter. We can confirm that the sisters are in the process of being reunited with their family in Muizenburg,” She said. Mathe said although SAPS was pleased to have found the pair alive and well, police management were urging young people to keep their parents informed of their whereabouts at all times so as not to cause unnecessary panic.

“Police resources are already stretched and such resources can be better diverted and utilised in genuine missing people’s cases, where women, children and vulnerable groups are in danger,” he said. [email protected] Cape Argus