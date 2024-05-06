Missing Steenberg hiker is City staffer implicated in R2.5 million fraud scandal

Cape Town - Mystery surrounds the disappearance last Monday of a City of Cape Town staffer implicated in a R2.5 million fraud scandal. The disappearance of Alistair Stanbull from the City’s Human Settlements Department has sparked speculation as the search for the Steenberg resident continued across the hiking trails at Constantia Nek.

On Sunday Stanbull’s family gathered where his car was found last week. More than 15 people stood in a circle and discussed strategy to distribute the missing person’s posters. His wife Shireen Stanbull told her worried family members where to go and how to put up the A4-sized posters. She told the Cape Argus that her husband’s case had worn her down.

“We came here for the search and to put up posters. I wasn’t ready to speak to any media about this. His brother Granville is the spokesperson for the family.” Granville said: “We have received so much support. We really appreciate it and we have seen his photo everywhere. “The police have been searching for him and the helicopters were brought in on Thursday. We as the family came here to meet about how we are going to distribute more posters in the area around where he was last seen.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Stanbull was last seen last Monday and his Renault Kwid was found parked at Silvemine on Tuesday. “On Monday, Alistair told his wife that he was going for a hike and left his premises in Steenberg and never returned. His vehicle was found on Ou Kaapse Weg on Tuesday morning. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a grey long-sleeve T-shirt and khaki hiking pants.” Stanbull was arrested along with another colleague in November 2022 and later released on R10 000 bail.

Alistair Stanbull At the time, the State alleged that the employees of a company contracted to the City, and the directors supplied false invoices to the City and allegedly misrepresented some of the work they charged for as having been finalised. Stanbull allegedly allowed the invoices to be authorised even though they knew the work had not been completed. When granting them bail, magistrate Ronel Oliver said she did not regard the accused as a flight risk or that there was a likelihood of them committing a crime while out on bail.

It is understood that the charges have since been withdrawn against some of the accused and the case was transferred to the Bellville Commercial Crimes Unit. The City of Cape Town has confirmed he is currently employed by the municipality but declined to comment on whether he was facing any disciplinary charges while facing criminal charges. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said on Friday Provincial Search and Rescue launched an extensive search of the area, and requested the City’s assistance.

“The City deployed hundreds of staff, comprising of search teams, accompanied by members of SANParks, Table Mountain National Park, Wilderness Search and Rescue, while we also allocated investigators from our Special Investigation Unit. In the instance of any discovery, we knew it essential to protect any potential crime scene and to prevent any form of evidence from becoming contaminated. “Our divers from Fire and Rescue worked alongside those from the SAPS Dive Unit, as well as SAPS K9 Unit from their Search and Rescue. Our Drone teams worked along with our Provincial EMS Drone teams, where all efforts were properly co-ordinated and documented on site, from our Disaster Risk Management mobile Joint Operations Centre.” Smith said that by 2pm on Friday the teams had covered all hiking trails, the dam area, and surrounding terrain.