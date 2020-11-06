Missing Stellenbosch University student found dead in empty residence

Cape Town - Stellenbosch University (SU) has announced that a missing engineering student was found dead in an empty university residence on Friday. Ashwill Boer, a 25-year-old student from Worcester, was reported missing earlier in the week and, according to social media posts, last seen on Sunday, November 1. University's Vice-Rector: Learning and Teaching, Professor Arnold Schoonwinkel said Boer was “found dead in his residence today after he went missing a few days ago. No foul play is suspected”. “He was found in a part of the residence that has been evacuated for Covid-19 isolation. It is not occupied at the moment. “As a university community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fellow students during this time of sorrow,” Schoonwinkel said.

According to Schoonwinkel the staff of its Division of Student Affairs are in contact with the family and are meeting this afternoon with students in the residence.

“We also call on everyone to respect the privacy of Mr Boer’s loved ones and classmates traumatised by this event.”

According to police spokesperson Andre Traut: "The circumstances surrounding the death of a 25-year-old man are under investigation after his body was discovered at a student residence in Marais Street Stellenbosch this afternoon. The man was reported missing after he was last seen on Monday.

“A death inquest case docket has been registered and no crime is suspected at this stage,” Traut said.

Stellenbosch University has encouraged students and staff who have been affected by his death to take up the counselling on offer at the varsity.

Cape Argus