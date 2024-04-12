‘Misunderstanding’ over DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie’s Eid video

Cape Town - A Muslim welfare organisation said their statement concerning Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie, using their imagery without authorisation was a misunderstanding. McKenzie recently shared a video of himself on Facebook wearing a Palestinian scarf and fez, urging locals to attend yesterday's mass Eid Salaah with the Tooba Africa Foundation.

Many on Facebook took offence due to McKenzie’s political allegiance to the DA. In the video, McKenzie said they wanted residents to remain united. “On Thursday at 6.30am, along with the Tooba Africa Foundation, we want to invite you, the Bonteheuwel residents, as well as our Muslim residents, to come here to the Bonteheuwel Centre as we face towards Mecca and give thanks to the Almighty for carrying us through this month,” McKenzie said.

The foundation subsequently released a statement asserting they did not give McKenzie permission to use their poster in his video, nor did they form any partnership or collaboration with him. However, Sheikh Moegammad Colbie Al-Azhari, director of the Tooba Africa Foundation, yesterday said it was a misunderstanding, as public emotions ran high over the conflict in Palestine. “We are conscious of and stand in solidarity with the Palestinians. We are also conscious that we are serving a joint community and want to do the best and serve the community to the best of our ability,” he explained.

“It is unfortunate that people were riding on those conflicts that are happening and the sufferings of others to benefit their own agendas.” The Tooba Africa Foundation has since apologised to McKenzie. McKenzie was apparently given the go-ahead by someone within the foundation who wasn’t authorised.