Grade 2 learners at Beacon School in Mitchells Plain received a copy of ‘Oaky and the Sun’ to take home as part of The Read to Rise class programmes. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Mitchells Plain will host the first Cape Flats book festival at West End Primary School in Lentegeur next month leading up to National Book Week. This book festival which will be hosted by Read to Rise, a non-profit organisation that promotes youth literacy in under-resourced communities, is hoping to attract more bookworms in the city. Over the two days, the festival will showcase local authors, literacy NGOs, publishers and booksellers and will include book readings, talks and workshops for adults and children, exhibitions and a puppet show.

Read to Rise chairperson Athol Williams said the festival hoped to create excitement on the Cape Flats about reading through positive engagement with books.

“At a time when armed soldiers are entering our communities, we will send in an army of authors, illustrators, literary NGOs, publishers and booksellers in the hope of inspiring the Cape Flats community,” Williams said.

Big literary names and celebs, who will be at the festival, include Yusuf Daniels, currently the number 1 best-seller in South Africa, the Sydow sisters of TV show Kaap, Kerrie & Koesisters, poet Diana Ferrus and a 13-year-old old author and gaming developer, Amr Salie.

Williams said literacy levels were poor in under-resourced communities, especially on the Cape Flats.

“It is important to create a culture of reading in communities. Being able to read forms the foundation to a good education and can open up so many opportunities,” he said.

“I have attended literary festivals across the country and am struck by the fact that reading and intellectual engagement with literature is largely regarded as the preserve of the elite,” Williams said.

Currently, the NPO conducts class programmes for learners in the foundation phase at all 45 public primary schools in Mitchells Plain as well as 30 primary schools in Soweto. They have conducted over 3200 class programmes and given out at least 160000 new story books which benefited over 76000 children.

“Reading forms the foundation to a child’s development Read to Rise believes that if children love to read, they will excel at school and go on to become good constructive citizens.

“We are hoping that the festival will grow every year and it may have to be held at different venues to accommodate the crowd,” Williams said.

[email protected]