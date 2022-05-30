Mnqasela maintains allegations are baseless after his suspension: 'I am not a criminal'

Cape Town - “I grew up very poor but my parents taught me one thing – that you must not steal. And I will not start at this age,” provincial legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela said on Sunday. He was speaking after the DA Western Cape’s provincial executive committee suspended him from party activities pending the finalisation of an investigation and/or the institution of disciplinary proceedings against him.

DA provincial chairperson Jaco Londt said the PEC’s decision on Friday was based on the findings of an investigation report by the DA’s Federal Legal Commission that there was sufficient credibility in the allegations pertaining to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims. Whistle-blowers approached DA provincial caucus leader Alan Winde to report these allegations. Speaking to the media yesterday at his office at the legislature, Mnqasela said he would not comment on the “litany of allegations levelled against him”.

He said presumption of innocence until proven guilty should be applied and that he should not be tried in the court of public opinion. Mnqasela also appealed for his rights to be protected as with whistle-blowers. As a disciplined party member, he said he welcomed the decision to suspend him from party political activities, but maintained that the allegations against him were baseless. “I remain an alleged perpetrator. I am not a criminal, I am not a thief. Thieves might look like me, but I am not one of them. Thieves like we have seen in this country can only be defined as thieves if they’re caught and found guilty of having stolen something,” Mnqasela said.

Last week, the Hawks confirmed that they were investigating a case of fraud. However, Mnqasela said he had not been contacted by the Hawks as yet. Mnqasela said he has not appointed any legal firm or attorney to undertake the matter. “I have always maintained my innocence and I continue to do so and I am convinced that in the end I will be vindicated. I will not be found guilty and I know so because I know my innocence.” Londt said there were ongoing internal processes against other party members and that the party would act as soon as the formal report was tabled.

Leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore said the ANC would not take sides in the matter, but that it was clear that DA “justice” was racist to the core. He said the DA took action against former MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela but failed to do so for JP Smith, Saldanha Bay mayor Marius Koen and deputy speaker Beverley Schäfer. “The DA factional war was destabilising the provincial government and now the legislature. As the ANC, we say the rules of the legislature and the Constitution must apply without fear or favour,” Dugmore said.

