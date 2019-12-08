Cape Town - The mother of a Grade 7 learner is furious with Boston Primary in Bellville because she claims they withheld her son’s school report and embarrassed him in front of his classmates over a lost textbook.
The parent, Lynne Abrahams said: “My son came home in tears on Monday and said the teacher told him that he won’t get a report card if he doesn’t return the book. The teacher threatened my child. How do you tell a child what she did? I am the parent. Any financial issue should come through me.”
Abrahams immediately laid a complaint with the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and eventually the report was delivered to her home on Thursday, the day after schools closed.
Approached for comment on the matter, Director of Communications for the WCED Bronagh Hammond denied that the school had withheld the report card.
“The school requested that the parent come and discuss the non-retrieval of the textbook and the report would be issued. There is nothing illegal about this,” said Hammond.