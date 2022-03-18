Mom slams City of Cape Town after 3-year-old son fell into an open sewer drain

Cape town - A traumatised Lower Crossroads mother says she has been living in fear ever since her 3-year-old son fell into an open drain in front of their home while playing with friends in the street. The incident, which happened almost two weeks ago, still haunts Olusindiso Maswana, who blames the City for not responding to residents’ calls for the open drains in the street to be closed.

Maswana said that on Saturday, March 5, she received a phone call asking her to rush home as her son had fallen into the sewer drain. She said: “They said one minute he was playing and the next he was inside, drowning in sewage. I didn’t see him, but I can’t get the horrible image of what it was like out of my head. He was in there alone until another young boy saved him.” Maswana said that while she was grateful for what that young boy did for her son, it was hard to get over the incident.

"What’s worse is that almost two weeks later, I’m still staring at open drains. What if someone else’s child falls in next and doesn’t make it this time? I’m traumatised and scared, and so is my son. He is still sick from being in the dirty water, and struggles to sleep." "The City was negligent, and it almost cost my child. We have been complaining to them about this, but nothing is done. The councillor is also nowhere to be seen. As a concerned parent who never wants to go through that horrible experience again, I want those drains closed, and for the City to acknowledge what they put my child through,” Maswana said. The area’s local councillor, Mboniswa Chita, said residents from the area forgot to mention that they were the ones who opened the drains to dump miscellaneous items inside, causing problems that the City has to solve.

“I wasn’t aware that there was such an incident in that area, and it’s terrible to hear, of course. There are ways and the correct channels to report matters such as open drains, and residents know them and I don’t understand why during a time of crisis they forget that.” In response to the claims that it neglected residents' complaints, the City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate said City teams were informed of the alleged incident, but had no record of a service request being logged for that specific drain cover. Water and Sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said: “The City’s Water and Sanitation team replaces stolen manhole covers in the area as soon as open drains are reported.

“This manhole cover in Pere Road, Lower Crossroads, was replaced last night after it was discovered to be missing by City teams during an inspection. “In this instance, there was no record of a service request being logged for this specific drain cover. We encourage the public to please report missing, stolen or damaged drain covers as soon as possible,” Badroodien said. [email protected]