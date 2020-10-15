Mom who organised a matric dance ball for 50 shocked after invite for intimate event goes viral

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A parent who wanted to host an intimate matric dance for her daughter and friends and others who could not have one has expressed shock after learning that the invitation had gone viral on Facebook. The organiser of the matric farewell to be held on December 15, shared that the event at Suikerbossie in Hout Bay was intended as a private event initially for her daughter and friends. “My daughter’s school was initially going to have a matric ball (but will not). I asked her if she wanted one for her and her friends and she said yes, and then it just kind of happened.” The parent was surprised to have learnt that the invitation posted online had already reached over 500 shares on Facebook and said that they would be removing it as they have already reached the capacity limit of 50 learners. She said because she lives with an elderly person, she is very strict with adhering to all the Covid-19 protocol and safety measures.

She stressed that the matric farewell was not an open invitation and that it was a private function where indemnity forms would be required to be signed off.

Meanwhile, Premier Alan Winde requested an investigation be launched into an event that took place at a popular Cape Town bar, the Tin Roof, where over 63 cases of Covid-19 have been linked to.

The incident occurred on October 3.

Winde said contact tracing teams were responding to a cluster of Covid-19 infections found in the southern suburbs, with predominantly young people affected.

Thirty seven of those infected were learners in matric who attend various schools in the southern suburbs, most of them private schools.

“There are some other concerning allegations around this event, and we are now requesting a full investigation into this bar/club in question including by SAPS and the Western Cape Liquor Authority,” said Winde.

“We are nevertheless extremely worried that this particular event is indicative of younger residents not adhering to the important behaviours we need to prevent a new spike of infections. It is also indicative of some establishments not following the important health and safety guidelines, as well as the legal regulations which have been put in place, to stop the spread.”

Cape Argus