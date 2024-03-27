Monkey Town Primate Centre to permanently close down

Monkey Town Primate Centre has announced that next month it will permanently close to visitors after more than 23 years of business in Somerset West, Cape Town. The animal centre, established in 2000 in tranquil Somerset West, says over the years it has faced challenges such as an increase in noise pollution affecting its animals’ well-being.

The centre says arrangements have been made at Nature Conservation-approved facilities for the animals seeking new homes, as Monkey Town does not have the finances to rebuild a new facility in a different location. A statement issued by the owner and managers reads: “It is with great pain and sorrow that we have had to take the decision to permanently close Monkey Town Primate Centre to visitors from the morning of Monday, April 29, 2024, after 23 years+ of business in Somerset West, Cape Town. “The use of the word ‘sorrow’ depicts how difficult we view the current situation and the impact on people, jobs, and the future of everyone, young and old.

“Due to developments in our direct vicinity over the past few years and much more to come very soon, this incredibly hard decision had to be made. “When Monkey Town opened its doors in the year 2000 we were in a rural part of Somerset West and surrounded by nature and a quiet environment, which was great for our animals. “This has changed dramatically as the years have gone by and the ever-increasing noise pollution has become problematic for our animals.”

“We would like to thank the public for their kindness and support over the past 23 years and wish you all the best for the future. “We would appreciate it if the public can respect our privacy during this extremely difficult period,” the centre said. Monkey Town Primate Centre also urged people to keep an eye on their Facebook page, as it will be running a closing-down special for everyone to visit their animals for the last time.