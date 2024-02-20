Monneashia Prins’ 18-year-old neighbour confesses to raping and murdering 11-year-old

Cape Town - The young man accused of raping and killing Monneashia Prins made a chilling confession in court. Mikaeel Oliver, 18, was arrested days after the 11-year-old victim’s family identified her body at the morgue.

The girl from Ithemba Farms informal settlement went missing on Friday, 9 February and was last seen walking with the accused, who is also her neighbour. Oliver returned to the area with muddy clothes that same night. The following day, Monneashia’s body was found in a canal near her Eerste River home; she was covered in mud. The accused made his first appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Oliver appeared calm and showed no signs of emotion, even when he confessed. He has been charged with rape, murder and abduction. When the magistrate gave him his legal representation options, he said he would speak for himself.

He said: “No thank you Ma’am, I will speak for myself. Ma’am, I did something wrong, I need to learn my lesson.” The court advised him to apply for Legal Aid as the charges are very serious. He replied: “Ma’am, I’m guilty. I just want the sentence.”

The victim’s father Monrico Humphries, however, still wants answers. He says: “When she went missing, I was informed that she was seen walking with the accused. “Why did he do it? I didn’t expect that from him. I’m a father, I should look after my child and anybody else’s. “I feed hungry children there, I take them home, so why did he do that? He doesn’t look like a person who would do that.

"I'm shocked that he confessed, and that he was too eager to go to prison. "My daughter didn't know him that well, they were not close." The grief-stricken dad said he misses Monneashia everyday.

Monrico adds: "I miss everything about her, from when she woke up to when she went to bed. "I just grab anything that is hers, even her books and hold them. I just miss seeing her putting on her make-up, she wanted to be a model. She would even dress her younger sisters."

Monrico adds: “I miss everything about her, from when she woke up to when she went to bed. “I just grab anything that is hers, even her books and hold them. I just miss seeing her putting on her make-up, she wanted to be a model. She would even dress her younger sisters.” Oliver’s mom Faith Paulse reveals that when she found his muddy clothes, she went straight to the police and handed them in.