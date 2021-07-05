Mopping-up operations continue in the Western Cape after heavy rains

Cape Town - Following heavy rainfall that initially made landfall last week, the City and other affected municipalities continue with assessments and mopping-up operations. The storm affected large parts of the province. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said there have been no reports of casualties, missing or injured persons.

“The greatest challenges were experienced in the City of Cape Town with many low-lying areas that experienced localized flooding. The City estimates the total number of affected persons at 6 000. “A concern is the disruption of stormwater and flood management systems brought about by unlawful land occupation across the city. This resulted in flooding not only of the invaded areas (often inside stormwater infrastructure such as ponds), but also of adjacent roads and formal suburbs.” In the West Coast, localised flooding in Matzikama and road damage to Nuweplaas near Wupperthal was reported.

Road damage was reported in Grabouw, while in the Cape Winelands District flooding was reported, including in Kylemore in Stellenbosch. The damaged Zwelethemba bridge in Worcester was also being attended to. Operations to clear stormwater systems and drains to alleviate flooding continue in the City. The South African Social Security Agency is providing meals in the affected areas.