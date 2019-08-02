The 90th anniversary of the founding of the former Spangenberg Moravian Primary School in Lansdowne will be celebrated on August 17. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The 90th anniversary of the founding of the former Spangenberg Moravian Primary School in Lansdowne will be celebrated on August 17, and the Moravian Church of Southern Africa has invited all ex-learners to attend an event on the day commemorating its history. “The Moravian school was established on April 8 in 1929 and was sadly closed down 60 years later, in 1989, after the government started to build schools like Portia Primary and York Road Primary (in Lansdowne),” said Valerie Cloete, finance director of the Moravian Church of Southern Africa.

“For years, the premises have been used by the Moravian Church of South Africa as an administrative building, and by the local Lansdowne Moravian Church as their offices and storage area; we also have other activities there,” she said.

Cloete said the school’s academic lessons had been strongly influenced by Moravian doctrine.

“The school was established by Gottlieb Weber, who was the principal, with learners quickly growing in number. Spangenberg Moravian Primary School used Afrikaans as the medium of instruction, and as a whole the number of learners dropped as learners started attending the other schools.”

Bishop Brian Abrahams, a former learner at the school, would officiate at a ceremony on August 17. Other former learners, Reverend Desmond Engel and Albert Engel, are to take part in the programme.

“There will also be a reunion of old learners and teachers, with speeches to highlight the role of the school in the community,” said Cloete.

“August 17 also marks the date of the traditional Kinderfees, and we would like to think back to how many lives the Moravian Church touched by inviting all former school learners to the festivities of this day, including people from other faiths; it became a glorious day of celebrations, with messages to children, new clothes distributed, and people attending the services.”

The event is open to everyone who was attached to the school, and there is no entrance fee.

