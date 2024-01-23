Cape Town - The most wanted hitman from Manenberg has been sent to jail thanks to the hard work of top cop Daryl van Noie. Manenberg station commander, Sanele Zama, said after months of searching they nabbed Azharuddin Pretorius who has been on the most wanted list since June last year.

He said the 31-year-old member of the Fancy Boys gang allegedly killed a 48-year-old dad in cold blood, shooting him in full view of his minor son. “On August 7 at 11.50am the suspect shot and killed Anthony Harrison, 48 in Ascension Road Heideveld. According to witnesses, the victim was standing with his seven-year-old son when the perpetrator walked up to him and shot him at point blank range, hitting him in the face and upper body, killing him instantly.”

Zama said that two months earlier the alleged hitman opened fire on a group of friends in Waterberg Road where three victims were injured. “He was on the run ever since. He has also been linked to several shooting incidents. He was nabbed as he came visiting relatives in the Manenberg area for the festive season. This is when Van Noie nabbed him and he subsequently appeared in Athlone Magistrate’s Court on murder and attempted murder charges.” Pretorius returned to court yesterday where his case was postponed to January 31 for his bail hearing.