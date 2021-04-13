Mother and her nine-month-old baby die in Blackheath fire

Cape Town - A young mother and her nine-month-old baby died in a fire that gutted their home in Wimbledon, Blackheath in the early hours of Monday morning. Amanda Booysen, 29, and her daughter, Skyler Booysen, sustained fatal burn wounds, according to a police report. Their bodies were discovered among the ashes and rubble after the City’s fire and rescue services extinguished the blaze. Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said an emergency call about an informal structure alight in Omo Court, Wimbledon, had been recorded shortly after midnight. “Fire crews from Kuilsriver and Mfuleni were immediately dispatched to the incident. Upon arrival, some community members were endeavouring to extinguish the blaze and informed the officer that there were persons inside the structure,” Carelse said.

“The fire was extinguished at 1.04am. The two bodies were found beside the bed and were burnt beyond recognition. It is believed to be an adult and a minor. The cause of the fire is unknown and the scene was handed over to the SAPS.”

Mfuleni police have opened an inquest docket and are investigating the cause of the fire.

Spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Please be advised that Mfuleni police have opened a death inquest case after a fire occurred on Monday at about 12.15am in Omo Street, Happy Valley, Blackheath.

“According to reports, a woman aged 29 and a nine-month-old baby died in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined,” she said.

Cape Argus