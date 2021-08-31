Mother and son in George court for allegedly bashing man to death after argument

Cape Town - A mother and son are expected to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder. In a statement released on Monday, Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the 44-year-old mother and 25-year-old son are alleged to have murdered Bonga Menzi, 40, in Zone 5 in Phelandaba, Thembalethu, near George on Saturday at about 8pm.

He said preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that one of the witnesses to the attack called the police at 8pm. Police officers were immediately dispatched to the residence where the incident had taken place. “Upon arrival, members found the deceased, who had already succumbed to multiple injuries, with his head smashed. The witnesses then identified and pointed out the two suspects to members, who effected their arrests,” Pojie said. He said officers also found bricks, a dustbin, wood pieces and a wheel spanner at the crime scene, which were all confiscated as evidence.

It is alleged that the suspects and the victim had an argument and this led to the mentioned items being used to kill the victim. In a separate incident, police in Cape Town arrested two suspects aged 35 and 38 on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and a stolen vehicle in Kuils River on Monday. Members of the Flying Squad were conducting routine patrols when they noticed a driver of a VW Polo driving recklessly. As officers approached the vehicle, they checked its registration number and became suspicious when the results did not correspond with the vehicle in sight.

When the driver became aware of the police presence, he tried evading officers and lost control of the vehicle. When the vehicle came to a standstill, the driver jumped out and pointed a firearm at the officers. Officers fired shots in the direction of the suspects, who sustained injuries. They were arrested and transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Once charged, the suspects will appear at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of a stolen vehicle.